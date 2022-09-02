With Steam being the main way to access so many popular games, you are relying on the service to work when you are ready to have a gaming session. However, even as large and mighty as the client is, it will occasionally run into issues and keep you from accessing its servers. The problem is finding if the issue is on your end or Valve’s. Here is what to do to fix the “Could not connect to Steam Network” error.

How to fix the “Could not connect to Steam Network” error on Steam

When you get the “Could not connect to Steam Network” error on Steam,, your first step should be figuring out if the issue is on your end or Valve’s. Start by checking the status of the Steam servers to see if there is an outage. This is most common when big Steam sales are going on, but it can happen out in the blue as well.

If you are finding no server issues, it is likely something is going wrong on your end. First, start by completely exiting out of Steam. You can also try shutting down and restarting your PC, checking your internet and restarting the router, and connecting an ethernet cable. These are common practices we recommend whenever you run into connection issues.

If none of the above worked, a common fix has been to run Steam in Administrator Mode. If that hasn’t helped, make sure that Steam has access to work through your anti-virus software’s firewall. Whatever you are running could potentially be blocking the platform from accessing certain information needed to operate.

If none of the above have worked for you, our best recommendation is to uninstall and reinstall Steam. If you want to avoid that, get in contact with Steam Support so they can help direct you through the issue.