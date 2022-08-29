The 10 best games to play with Steam’s Remote Play Together

Have you ever been playing a game that supports couch cooperative play, but when you look around, you have no one to play with? While couch co-op is a great feature in games, without an online matchmaking system, things can be harder to play with friends. Enter Steam’s Remote Play Together feature, which, if a game allows it, will connect two devices using Steam by streaming a gameplay session so different parties can play on it. Here are the best games to play using Remote Play Together on Steam.

The best Remote Play Together games on Steam

Any Lego game

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Simply put, the Lego games are easy and fun experiences for people of any age, plus feature some of the most popular franchises in the world. From Star Wars and Lord of the Rings to Harry Potter and Jurassic World, you are going to find a story you grew up adoring and enjoy it in a new way by playing through levels as dozens of characters and breaking down the environment’s blocky setup. If you want one suggestion in particular, we highly recommend Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga because of how much bigger it is than other usual releases, but you can’t go wrong here.

Cuphead

Image via Nintendo

Are you a fan of 1930s-era cartoons and wish you could play a game like that? Cuphead brings that unique experience forward in a challenging boss battle game with a few platforming challenges that will have you and your friend howling in frustration but continually coming back for more until you overcome each obstacle. Every aspect of Cuphead, from its jazzy music to each hand-drawn frame of gameplay, will have you smiling and enjoying this one of a kind game.

Human: Fall Flat

Image via 505 Games Srl

Some of the best indie games are the ones that take wonky physics and build a game around them. Human: Fall Flat does precisely that with this 3D platformer. Each level is made up of floating islands with varying obstacles to pass. Should you fall, you will land right back on the island, giving this title lighthearted, no pressure gameplay that you and your friend can laugh along to in split screen as the hours tick by.

It Takes Two

Image via Hazelight Studios

It Takes Two is a game that can only be played in split screen co-op. You and your friend play as Cody and May as they are turned into dolls and have to overcome various obstacles and rebuild their marriage. Every level has you playing through an environment that is massive to a toy, and gameplay switches up every time. One time you can be watering plants, the next you are using fidget spinners to hover around the area. It’s another cinematic masterpiece from Josef Fares.

Overcooked! All You Can Eat

Image via Team17

Overcooked! All You Can Eat is a combo package with both currently released games in the series. Every level has you and your friend working together to cook and prepare meals while playing against the environment. Your access to materials can actively shift as time goes on and there are a large variety of circumstances that can stop you from easily achieving your goal. This is one of those games that will have you yelling at each other as something goes wrong and you are not where you need to be.

Portal 2

Image via Valve

There are no other puzzle games like the Portal franchise. While we may never get a third entry in the series, Portal 2 is a blast from start to finish. While you will enjoy the single-player campaign’s humor and physics-based gameplay, you can receive all of that with expanded puzzles in the cooperative campaign. In co-op, you play as two robots named Atlas and P-body and complete tests for everyone’s favorite evil robot, GLaDOS by placing portals around the environment.

Shovel Knight

Image via Yacht Club Games

Shovel Knight is well known for being one of the best 2D platforming games ever made. Graphically and gameplay-wise, it reminds us of older gamers of titles from the NES days like Ducktales, but it stands out on its own for being a pure joy to play through with a friend. As Shovel Knight, you use your trusty gardening tool to dig up treasure, bounce on enemies, and traverse your way through a variety of environments with brilliant chiptune music to bop your head to while on the way.

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI

Image via Firaxis Games

The Civilization games are iconic strategy games for building an empire to rule the world over other governments. Develop and expand your technology, culture, warfare, and other aspects with iconic leaders from throughout Earth’s history and prove your civilization stands above all others (but most importantly, your friends). These games can take a long time to complete, but every moment is a worthwhile endeavor that will have you and your friend heavily engaged in what happens.

Stardew Valley

Image via ConcernedApe

Stardew Valley has you taking over an old farm after the passing away of your grandfather. With Steam Remote Play Together, you and your friend can focus on cleaning up and growing the farm, but also interact with the nearby village where you can build relationships and do much more. While it looks like a simple farm game at first, there is a lot more under the hood here that can be enjoyed for a very long time.

Tabletop Simulator

Image via Berserk Games

Not every game needs to be a complicated idea with unique gameplay aspects. Tabletop Simulator is a physics-based title that lets you and your friends play board games together. The sandbox and available community created mods will allow you to design and play virtually any tabletop game you desire. For a fun time that will call back to your favorite tabletop games, be sure to take a look at this fun, community-driven game.