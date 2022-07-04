How to fix the crash on startup error in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is out for both PC and Switch players. The expansion offers a load of new content, with a story that picks up after the events of the base game. However, players have run into a handful of bugs in the game, particularly those playing on PC. If you’ve run into a “crash on startup” error in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, here are a few things you can do to try to fix it.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak crash on startup error – how to fix it

Screenshot by Gamepur

Plenty of players have had the chance to dive into Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak and take advantage of some of the new builds and monsters to fight that the expansion introduces. However, some players have reported that Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak will only load up to the initial splash screen, after which the game suddenly returns them to their desktop. There are a couple of different things that can cause this error for PC users. If you’ve tried the usual remedies like restarting your PC, try these steps and see if they fix the issue.

Remove all Mods and REFrameworks

If you have REFrameworks installed on your PC to allow you to use Mods for Monster Hunter Rise, your first move should be to disable it. Mods aren’t generally compatible with the new expansion and aren’t playing nice with the software. Keep checking back with your favorite Mod’s page, as many are being updated quickly for use with the Sunbreak expansion.

Update Graphic Card Drivers

New software is often developed and released with the expectation that users are updating the drivers on their PC regularly. Drivers are the programs that tell the hardware on your computer how to run. If Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is crashing on startup for you, it might be a sign that some of your drivers haven’t updated.

To update your device drivers:

Open Device Manager – Type Device Manager into the Windows search box and open it. You should see a list of devices installed on your PC.

– Type Device Manager into the Windows search box and open it. You should see a list of devices installed on your PC. Click “Display Adapters” – This is where your graphics card is located. Expand the list and right-click on your card.

– This is where your graphics card is located. Expand the list and right-click on your card. Click “Update Driver” – This should give you the option to automatically search for drivers or to manually install a driver saved on your PC. Click on “Search Automatically for drivers” and your computer will search online for new drivers to install.

Verify your files

If you installed the game through Steam, you can check to see if any of the files have become corrupted.

Open your Steam Library

Right-click on Monster Hunter Rise – Click on the Manage icon.

– Click on the Manage icon. Click on the Local Files tab

Select Verify Integrity of game files

Steam will quickly check to see if any of the files needed to run the game are missing or corrupted and fix any errors.