Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Lunagaron Guide – weaknesses, drops, and more

Lunagaron is a formidable adversary in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak. More than one Monster Hunting party will have trouble against this creature, and without careful planning, it will walk all over you and your companions. You need to be alert and know how to take it down. In this guide, we’re going to cover all Lunagaron’s weaknesses and the materials it drops in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Lunagaron guide

All Lunagaron weaknesses

The Lunagaron’s speed makes it a ferocious encounter, capable of adding ice to its claws and spikes, making it even more dangerous. It will change stances throughout the fight, moving from all fours to attacking you on its hind legs, rushing forward as it reaches out with its claws.

You want to focus on Slashing and Blunt weapons while battling against a Lunagaron. Ammo weapons work fine, but those will primarily want to focus on the creature’s head, which is challenging to land a reliable hit while it moves around. If you’re using an Elemental weapon, avoid relying on Water and Ice and instead use Fire, Thunder, or Dragon, with Fire being the best of the three.

Body Parts Slashing Blunt Ammo Fire Water Thunder Ice Dragon Head 45 50 45 10 0 10 0 10 Torso 30 30 10 10 0 5 0 5 Abdomen 35 35 20 20 0 10 0 5 Back 25 30 15 15 0 10 0 5 Foreleg 35 35 15 15 0 10 0 5 Hind Leg 30 30 10 10 0 5 0 5 Tail 30 30 10 10 0 10 0 5

All Lunagaron material drops

There are multiple resources you can harvest from taking down a Lunagaron. You can earn a handful of things by capturing or defeating it in battle. You’ll want to battle against this creature multiple times to try and receive some of its better gear, such as the Lunagaron Bluecore or the Lunagaron Frost Jewel. These resources will be highly sought after by hunters eager to add this monster’s weapon and armor set to their collection.