Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Lunagaron Guide – weaknesses, drops, and more
A dangerous creature to fight while cornered.
Lunagaron is a formidable adversary in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak. More than one Monster Hunting party will have trouble against this creature, and without careful planning, it will walk all over you and your companions. You need to be alert and know how to take it down. In this guide, we’re going to cover all Lunagaron’s weaknesses and the materials it drops in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.
Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Lunagaron guide
All Lunagaron weaknesses
The Lunagaron’s speed makes it a ferocious encounter, capable of adding ice to its claws and spikes, making it even more dangerous. It will change stances throughout the fight, moving from all fours to attacking you on its hind legs, rushing forward as it reaches out with its claws.
You want to focus on Slashing and Blunt weapons while battling against a Lunagaron. Ammo weapons work fine, but those will primarily want to focus on the creature’s head, which is challenging to land a reliable hit while it moves around. If you’re using an Elemental weapon, avoid relying on Water and Ice and instead use Fire, Thunder, or Dragon, with Fire being the best of the three.
|Body Parts
|Slashing
|Blunt
|Ammo
|Fire
|Water
|Thunder
|Ice
|Dragon
|Head
|45
|50
|45
|10
|0
|10
|0
|10
|Torso
|30
|30
|10
|10
|0
|5
|0
|5
|Abdomen
|35
|35
|20
|20
|0
|10
|0
|5
|Back
|25
|30
|15
|15
|0
|10
|0
|5
|Foreleg
|35
|35
|15
|15
|0
|10
|0
|5
|Hind Leg
|30
|30
|10
|10
|0
|5
|0
|5
|Tail
|30
|30
|10
|10
|0
|10
|0
|5
All Lunagaron material drops
There are multiple resources you can harvest from taking down a Lunagaron. You can earn a handful of things by capturing or defeating it in battle. You’ll want to battle against this creature multiple times to try and receive some of its better gear, such as the Lunagaron Bluecore or the Lunagaron Frost Jewel. These resources will be highly sought after by hunters eager to add this monster’s weapon and armor set to their collection.
|Material drops
|Target Rewards
|Capture rewards
|Broken part rewards
|Carves
|Dropped materials
|Lunagaron Cortex
|14%
|16%
|20% from foreleg
|2^%
|35%
|Lunagaron Shard
|34%
|33%
|27% from head, 17% from tail
|37%
|50%
|Luna Vermilion Hardclaw
|23%
|27%
|50% from foreleg
|0
|Frostborn Hardfang
|18%
|0
|70% from head
|23%
|15%
|Lunagaron Bluecore
|8%
|9%
|0
|12% from body
|20%
|Lunagaron Frost Jewel
|3%
|3%
|3%
|2%
|1%
|Lunagaron Lash Shell
|0
|12%
|80% from tail
|0
|0
|Large Wyvern Tear
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50%