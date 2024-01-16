As players hop in to play a technical test or the full release for Arknights: Endfield, there’s nothing worse than being greeted with an error. Of all that can be encountered, the “The Current Client Version is Out of Date” error is one of the worst.

Arknights: Endfield throws players into the world of Talos II. There, they must rebuild a society using complex base building and automation mechanics. However, the planet is filled with dangers, so they’ll need to also use their growing roster of characters to battle against those who want to see them fail. Of course, everyone fails when issues such as the “The Current Client Version is Out of Date” error rears its head, so it’s good to know how to fix it.

How to Fix “The Current Client Version is Out of Date” Error in Arknights: Endfield

To fix the “The Current Client Version is Out of Date” error in Arknights: Endfield, players need to update and then restart the game. The error is caused by players having an outdated version of the game, meaning it’s incompatible with the server version. That’s why downloading the latest update, which the server version of the game will have, fixes the problem.

At the time of writing, January 16, 2024, a Technical Test for Arknights: Endfield is being held. The reason so many players are experiencing this error is because they will be attempting to play the game on an older version of the software. It’s also possible that the version players download from the official website is outdated, meaning an update is required before even attempting to play.

How to Check if the Arknights: Endfield Servers are Down

To check the status of Arknights: Endfield‘s servers, the best place for players to look is the official Twitter account for the game. This is where any server issues or problems with the game will be announced first so that players can keep track of them.

The reason Arknights: Endfield needs a server connection to work is because of the gacha mechanic. Pulling new characters relies on that connection so that the odds can be correctly calculated and players get a fair deal on who they add to their team.

Dear Endministrators,



Arknights: Endfield Technical Test has officially started.

Embark on an uncharted journey in Talos-II now!



Join our Discord: https://t.co/774UqgDkUK

Technical Test FAQ: https://t.co/74Pd4ClqI7#ArknightsEndfield #Endfield pic.twitter.com/ahQvtyJ0u0 — Arknights: Endfield (@AKEndfield) January 12, 2024

Any players looking for guides, character explanations, the best builds, and news on Arknights: Endfield should visit our complete guide on the game. There, we’ve broken down everything that’s worth knowing about Hypergryph’s spin-off to Arknights so players can get to know everything about what they’re spending their next 100 hours playing.