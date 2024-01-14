Arknights: Endfield Release Date & Beta (Everything We Know So Far)

While the number of high-quality mobile RPGs is only growing each year, Arknights: Endfield offers something unique even hardcore players of the genre won’t have seen. The game builds upon everything that’s come before, pulls players in, and threatens to never let them go.

Arknights is a special mobile game that drew in millions of players and created a fan base who love gacha games and want those mechanics in their mobile tower defense titles. This unique blend makes the game stand out, and Arknights: Endfield, the second entry in the series, is no different. While technical tests help build up the game’s stability, the one thing every fan is concerned about is the release date.

Image via Hypergryph

At the time of writing, the release date for Arknights: Endfield is expected to be late 2024. There are still technical tests ongoing for the game’s serves and stability, and developer Hypergryph hasn’t outlined any sort of timeline for when players can expect the full release just yet.

A late 2024 release window indicates either a holiday release or a launch around October. If we had to guess, we’d suggest October because that gives players plenty of time to get stuck in before a holiday event drops.

Is Arknights: Endfield a Sequel to Arknights?

Image via Yostar

No, Arknights: Endfield is a spin-off to Arknights, not a sequel. The game is set in the same universe as the original and has very similar gameplay, but it’s meant to be a separate story. Fans looking for a sequel will need to wait a little loner.

Will There Be a Beta for Arknights: Endfield?

Image via Hypergryph

Yes, there’s a beta/technical test ongoing for the PC version of Arknights: Endfield at the time of writing, January 13, 2024. To join, players must visit the game’s official website and sign up for a chance to take part.

Note that all technical tests so far have been for the PC version of the game. It’s unlikely there will be other tests because they’re easier to run on this platform. However, each one brings the game closer to release and will ensure every version is as stable as possible.

Is Arknights: Endfield a Gacha Game?

Image via Hypergryph

Yes, Arknights: Endfield is a gacha game in which players will use various currencies to pull for characters from banners. These characters are used in both the tower defense building portion of the game, as well as the main combat sequences when players take a party out into the world.

What players might not expect is to have to build specific structures before being able to get the characters they’ve earned in their party. This is a mechanic unique to the Arknights series and one that sets it apart enough to make it notable among a sea of gacha titles.

What Platforms Will Arknights: Endfield be Available on?

Image via Hypergryph

Arknights: Endfield will be available on Android and iOS devices, PC, and PS5. While developer Hypergryph hasn’t confirmed when each launch will occur, it’s pretty easy to work out how the rollout will go.

We’d expect to see the mobile and PC versions of Arknights: Endfield launches simultaneously. This will be the initial launch for the game and probably draw in the most players. Then, a few months later, the PS5 version will be released. This is what happened with Honkai: Star Rail and Genshin Impact, and both of those games are still extremely popular. It’s a proven release schedule that retains players, and we see no reason why Hypergryph wouldn’t follow it.

What is Arknights: Endfield?

Image via Hypergryph

Arknights: Endfield is a tower defense strategy game with deep RPG mechanics and gameplay mixed in. Players build weapons and automated production lines on a planet and head out with parties of their characters, earned through banner pulls using the game’s gacha system, to defend when necessary on foot.

The game’s story will be a slow burn of moving from point to point, exploring and battling waves of enemies as each quest is completed. It’s not like a traditional RPG where the world will open up, and players can freely explore to find new activities. The main goal is building a civilization, and that takes hard work and perseverance.