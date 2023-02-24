The DirectX error is one of the frequent problems that many Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 gamers experience. This generally occurs when you are trying to load the game or, perhaps, even while you are actively playing online in the midst of your battle royale. This can be incredibly frustrating and can really throw a spanner in the works if you’re trying to have a good time. There are some ways to try to combat this error code, and in this guide, we’ll detail how to fix the DirectX error in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

Whilst Infinity Ward is aware of the issue, all the company at this point in time can recommend is to have gamers ensure that their System and game are running the most recent updates. Apart from this, there are several other things you can attempt to do to fix the error and get back to the game.

Fix one to DirectX error in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Force closing your game may correct a small bug that’s occurred. If you can’t get the game to close through the usual menu options, you’ll have to force close it through the Task Manager menu by pressing CTRL+SHIFT+ESC at the same time. Right-click on the game and select “End Task.” This should force the game to close.

Fix two to DirectX error in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

There’s a reason we say turn the PC off and on again. Resetting the PC can allow the game and the PC to resync and possibly correct any glitches or bugs in the system. PCs and consoles can be temperamental when left running for a little too long.

Fix three to DirectX error in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Running a Windows Update can have the PC automatically search for any and all outdated drivers. Drivers that are outdated will be automatically downloaded and installed over their older copies.

Fix four to DirectX error in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Update your graphics drivers. If you’re using an Nvidia, or AMD card, you’ll need to head to their apps on your PC and check for updates through that. For integrated graphics cards, such as an Intel card, you’ll need to head to Device Manager, right-click on the graphics card and force the update through an automatic search.

Fix five to DirectX error in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

If these don’t work, you need to head to the DirectX and C++ Redistributable websites and download the latest versions and install them. Then restart your PC.