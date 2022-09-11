How to fix the “Failed to Log In to 2K Sports” error in NBA 2K23

The much anticipated NBA 2K23 is now available globally on different platforms. The 2K series is arguably the most popular Basketball video game franchise and boasts a large fanbase that is treated with a new instalment every year. However, errors and bugs have regularly plagued the franchise, and it is no different for NBA 2K23. One of the more predominant errors that many have been facing with NBA 2K23 is with its app, where players are unable to log in, and a message pops “Failed to Log In to 2K Sports.” If you are facing the same issue and looking for a fix, refer to the guide below.

What is “Failed to Log In to 2K Sports” error in NBA 2K23

MyNBA2K23 app is an extension of the NBA 2K23 game and helps players in different facets, such as redeeming codes or providing general information about the game. If you have the game, it’s highly recommended to download the app on your phone as it will help keep you track of all the game’s latest news and updates. That said, you’ll likely encounter an error when trying to link the platform you’re playing the game on with the app, and a message appears “Failed to Log In to 2K Sports.”

How to resolve “Failed to Log In to 2K Sports” error in NBA 2K23

Unfortunately, there is no guaranteed method you can use to fix the issue. According to online forums and the players in the game’s community, having an active NBA 2K23 save file on the platform before linking the platform with the app will bypass the error, and you’ll be able to get inside the app. However, this is not a sure-shot fix, and numerous players have reported facing the issue despite having a save file in place.

Ultimately, we’ll have to wait for developers to address the issue and release a hotfix. Since a large portion of the player base is facing the issue and has subsequently raised the concern, it’s safe to assume the developers have already taken note of the error and should be releasing a hotfix soon.