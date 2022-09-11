How to get Dark Matter Trophy Case Larry Bird in NBA 2K23

NBA 2K23 may have just launched on September 9, but the first 99 OVR Dark Matter is already technically available. Unfortunately, getting there will be a considerable grind, but the reward is a max-level version of Larry Bird. He’s, of course, a great reward, just don’t expect to be picking him up anytime soon. Let’s take a look at how to add him to your squad.

What do you need to unlock Dark Matter Larry Bird in NBA 2K23?

As mentioned above, getting Larry Bird is no easy task. 2K has added a new system to your collection called the Trophy Case. Each team in the NBA — there are 30 in total — has 15 different cards you need to earn by doing agendas, competing in different modes, locking in collections, or randomly earning them in packs. If you need some help understanding where to get all of the different cards, you can check out our guide on the topic.

When you complete a team’s trophy case, you’ll earn a reward player. All of these players are 96 OVR versions of some of that franchise’s best. For example, if you complete the 76ers Trophy Case, you’ll get a 96 OVR Allen Iverson. From there, you need to complete an entire Division’s Trophy Case. Each Division has five teams, which means a single division is going to require you to get 75 total cards. Considering that some of that will be random, you’re going to have to get pretty lucky to do this quickly.

When you complete each Division, you’ll pick up a 97 OVR card. From there, you need to then finish each Conference. That means finishing three Divisions per Conference. Doing so will give you a 99 OVR, and when you complete both Conferences, you’ll get the Larry Bird. As you can imagine, that’s a ton of cards you’ll need to collect, so don’t expect to have this finished any time soon. Instead, focus on the players you want to get and try to slowly work your way through each player. Below, we’ll list all of the available cards to give you an easy place to keep track.

All Team Trophy Case Rewards

76ers – 96 OVR Allen Iverson

Bucks – 96 OVR Brandon Jennings

Bulls – 96 OVR Derrick Rose

Cavaliers – 96 OVR Zydrunas Ilgauskas

Celtics – 96 OVR Kevin McHale

Hawks – 96 OVR Kyle Korver

Heat – 96 OVR Tim Hardaway

Hornets – 96 OVR Alonzo Mourning

Knicks – 96 OVR Jeremy Lin

Magic – 96 OVR Rashard Lewis

Nets – 96 OVR Richard Jefferson

Pacers – 96 OVR Jermaine O’Neal

Pistons – 96 OVR Richard Hamilton

Raptors – 96 OVR Andrea Bargnani

Wizards – 96 OVR Antawn Jamison

Clippers – 96 OVR Elton Brand

Grizzlies – 96 OVR Zach Randolph

Jazz – 96 OVR Gordon Hayward

Kings – 96 OVR Peja Stojakovic

Lakers – 96 OVR James Worthy

Mavericks – 96 OVR Michael Finley

Nuggets – 96 OVR Dikembe Mutombo

Pelicans – 96 OVR Brandon Ingram

Rockets – 96 OVR Steve Francis

Spurs – 96 OVR Manu Ginobili

Suns – 96 OVR Steve Nash

Thunder – 96 OVR Russell Westbrook

Timberwolves – 96 OVR Wally Szczerbiak

Trail Blazers – 96 OVR Arvydas Sabonis

Warriors – 96 OVR Jordan Poole

All Division Trophy Case Rewards

Atlantic – 97 OVR Patrick Ewing

Central – 97 OVR Jimmy Butler

Southeast – 97 OVR Gilbert Arenas

Northwest – 97 OVR Clyde Drexler

Pacific – 97 OVR Anthony Davis

Southwest – 97 OVR Chris Paul

All Conference and NBA Trophy Case Rewards