How to fix the “free Alejandro” glitch in Prison Break in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Prison Break is the 14th mission in the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 campaign. In it you play as John “Soap” McTavish, and are accompanied by Simon “Ghost” Riley and Rodolfo “Rudy” Parra. You’re on a mission to rescue Alejandro and his men from the prison Graves and Shadow Company has thrown them in for reasons that aren’t quite clear (Graves seems to have lost the plot).

Once you find Alejandro’s cell, it’s possible you’ll be wondering how to free Alejandro. You can’t interact with the door, you can’t bash it down, you can’t blow it up. There are no remote controls beside the door, or elsewhere in the room. But the thing is, if the game were working properly, Ghost would be standing by the door with a set of bolt cutters, waiting for you to give the door a solid shove. If Ghost is nowhere to be seen, then you’ve fallen victim to a common bug whereby Ghost gets stuck somewhere in the previous section of the mission. The good news is, there is a solution, and it’s not starting the whole level from scratch.

How to fix the Prison Break glitch and free Alejandro

Go back the way you came through the prison block and look for Ghost. He’s glitching, so he might be hard to see. Look carefully in any dark corners, and check that he hasn’t gotten embedded in any walls, doors, or crates. Keep looking. He’s got to be there somewhere.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you find him, the most effective way to free him from glitchy limbo seems to be to throw a flash grenade at him. This should make him stumble free, at which point, he’ll run up to Alejandro’s cell and get those aforementioned bolt cutters out. Then all you have to do it interact with the door, and Alejandro will be free.