How to fix the friend list not working error in Overwatch 2

Overwatch 2 is a game that relies on its community to keep coming back to play the game. That being said, one of the best motivators to return is to play with friends. However, that can be a little hard when your friend list doesn’t show up in the game. Here is what to do when your friend list is not appearing in Overwatch 2.

Related: How to set up Twitch Drops for Overwatch 2

How to fix your friend list being empty in Overwatch 2

Unfortunately, your friend list in Overwatch 2 is handled on the Battle.net servers, so if the game is telling you you don’t have any friends in the game when you definitely do, it is likely a problem on Blizzard’s side that will be repaired with time. That being said, there are a couple of things you can try.

Our first recommendation is to restart the game. Make sure you fully exit out of the game and restart the Battle.net app on your PC. On consoles, make sure you close down the application before going back in. Hopefully, when you log back in to the game, the issue will be resolved. If not, we next recommend fully restarting your system. If on home console, be sure to fully shut down your device and unplug it from the wall for about 30 seconds before starting again.

If none of the above have worked for you, we recommend checking the Blizzard Customer Support Twitter page or Overwatch 2 forums. If nothing is there, contact Blizzard Support directly.

If anything, your friend list should return soon after a quick restart or maintenance for the game. These kind of small bugs can happen, so if you are trying to join your friends, use the /invite and /join console commands when your friend list is not appearing.