How to fix the Halo Infinite multiplayer not loading error

Halo Infinite’s multiplayer is live now in beta form for PC and Xbox. All you need to do is download the beta, and you’ll be able to play the first season in Halo Infinite for free up until the day the game releases. However, a few issues are affecting the beta at this time, including the Halo Infinite multiplayer not loading error. In this guide, we’ll explain how to fix this error and get into some multiplayer matches.

Check all connections

Screenshot by Gampur

A few things cause the Halo Infinite multiplayer not loading error, all of which revolve around the game’s connection to the server. The first one that might be an issue for you is your own internet connection. If you don’t see multiplayer loading, check that your PC or console is connected to the internet. Even if it is, it’s worth resetting the console and double checking the connection by opening the Microsoft Store.

The second issue you’ll likely hit is the game’s servers being down. This can happen from time to time while the developers perform maintenance, though you’d almost always see a post about this on the game’s Twitter account. If your connection is fine, check the Halo Waypoint support site to see if there’s an issue or server maintenance.

Finally, the game may not have finished downloading. If you’ve only just downloaded the game and aren’t seeing the multiplayer option, do something else for a while and check back in with Halo Infinite later to see if the multiplayer mode is available then.