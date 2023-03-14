How to fix the “Login did not go as planned” error in the EA App

If you are a PC gamer, the EA app is probably your best source to play your favorite games from the company. Titles like The Sims 4 and Apex Legends have made their way to Steam, but if you already put your money towards them on EA’s side, it makes more sense to keep playing there. However, it can seem like the app doesn’t want you to play with errors that say, “Login did not go as planned.” Here is how to fix that issue.

What to do if you get the Login did not go as planned error on the EA app?

If the EA app is giving you the “Login did not go as planned” error, it will note that something is wrong with your network. Start by restarting and testing your internet just to be sure it’s not from that. You should also check the EA Help Twitter account to see if there are any announced downages with their services at the moment.

If everything above seems to be fine, you should attempt to clear your cache on the app. Go to the menu in the top left corner and select Help and go to Account Recovery. From here, consider restarting your system to make sure everything is running from a clean boot. Attempt to log back in to the app when back.

If none of the above have helped you, we recommend getting in contact with EA Help directly. They may have you give them access to DxDiag so they can see if the problem stems from a hardware malfunction. Unfortunately, this particular issue seems to pop up very randomly for people. One moment it can be gone and then out of nowhere it can be causing headaches for you all over again. Talking with the support staff is probably the best way to find a permanent solution.