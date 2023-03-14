The Sims 4 Free Real Estate cheat– Code and how to use it

The Sims 4 continues to be popular because it offers players a wide variety of ways to enjoy the game. Whether you prefer building, family gameplay, challenges, or create-a-Sim, the simming world has it all. One of the best things about The Sims 4 is its built-in cheat code system, giving players the option to make their gameplay easier. For example, if you’re looking for free real estate, there’s a cheat code for that.

What does the Free Real Estate cheat code do in The Sims 4?

To start, the exact cheat code for free housing in The Sims 4 is “FreeRealEstate On.” When you use this cheat code, it makes all homes in your entire game free. With this cheat, sims don’t have to be wealthy to have a lavish home the second they load into the game. Once you plug this cheat code in, it stays active until you personally disengage it. If you simply wanted to move one family into Vlad’s castle but then return things to normal, you have to type in “FreeRealEsate Off”.

When you use the Free Real Estate cheat, it applies to every world, no matter how many packs you have. Don’t worry, you can make the high-rise Penthouse from City Living and the Landgraab’s mansion completely free.

How to open the cheat console in The Sims 4?

Screenshot by Gamepur

While the cheat code itself is vital for that juicy free real estate, knowing how to use it is even more game-changing. After all, you can’t just hit the letters on your keyboard and hope the game does the rest. Luckily, though, The Sims 4 has made plugging in cheats pretty easy. All you have to do is hit Ctrl +Shift + C simultaneously on your keyboard. This will bring up a cheat console in the upper lefthand corner of your screen. With that open, you can now type in the “FreeRealEstate On” prompt and make all lots in your game free.

To close the cheat console, simply hit Ctrl +Shift + C again.