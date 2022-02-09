How to fix the “maintenance mode” and “authentication failed” errors in Swords of Legends Online

Swords of Legends Online is an MMO that, as its name suggests, requires an online connection to be played. As such, many issues can arise that relate to a player’s connection or the status of the game’s servers. This guide explains how to fix two such errors, the “maintenance mode” and “authentication failed” errors.

“Maintenance mode” error fix

The “maintenance mode” error occurs when Swords of Legends Online is down for server maintenance. Most of the time, this maintenance is planned, and publisher Gameforge does what it can to inform players before it happens. While the maintenance is happening, the game’s servers will be down, which is why you’ll be kicked from the game with a “maintenance mode” error message. There’s no fix for this error. You need to wait for the maintenance to be over before you can play the game again.

The maintenance is over and servers are back online, unfortunately the issues are still there. We now identified what the problem is and are working on a fix.



We will let you know as soon as we have more information on the next steps. https://t.co/IFxZkrwr5Y — Swords of Legends Online (@PlaySoLOnline) May 21, 2021

“Authentication failed” error fix

The “authentication failed” error in Swords of Legends Online is also related to server maintenance. It’s one of the two errors players will get before being kicked from the game when servers are down for maintenance. However, the “authentication failed” error seems to be related to unplanned maintenance, so it’s more likely you’ll get this error than a “maintenance mode” error. But, again, there’s no fix for this error other than waiting for the servers to come back online. Keep an eye on the official Swords of Legends Online Twitter account to check when server maintenance should be finished.