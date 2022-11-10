How to Fix the “No Supported DXGI Adapter Were Found” Error in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

You might encounter several errors when playing Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. These are relatively standard for many games, but there are typically a few ways to work around them and ensure you can continue playing. Recently, a more common issue has been the error that reads, “No supported DXGI Adapter were found,” when you attempt to boot up the game. Here’s what you need to know about this error and what’s happening in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

What can you do about the “No Supported DXGI Adapted Were Found” error in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2?

Thankfully, the solution is straightforward. This does not involve any internet issues or something happening with your overall hardware. Instead, it would be best if you run a graphics driver update for your computer, and once that’s taken care of and completed, you can continue playing the game.

How you update your graphics driver will vary based on what graphics you’re using. For those who are using NVIDIA or any using AMD. You want to make sure you receive the latest update for your graphics card and then wait for everything to settle down. Once the update has been completed, you need not much else to do, so you can freely return to your Modern Warfare 2 game.

There have been several issues with the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 PC game that players have not been enjoying, but thankfully, this recent graphics card update should assist with a few of those issues. Of course, it won’t fix them all, but hopefully, the recent update makes your experience playing the game much smoother.