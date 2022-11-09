How the prestige leveling system works in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0

One major issue Call of Duty fans have taken with recent titles is the leveling systems used. Although being able to prestige has been a staple in the series, titles like Vanguard would previously reset every player’s level at the end of a given season — ultimately taking away their hard-earned progress. Thankfully, Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 shake up the feature, giving players more time to unlock unique rewards. Here’s how the prestige system works in the multiplayer and battle royale.

Related: What is Call of Duty: Warzone Caldera? Answered

How to prestige in MW2 and Warzone 2.0

Image via Infinity Ward

From the start of Season 1, those in MW2 and Warzone 2.0 can gain their first prestige once they have progressed to Rank 56. Similar to past titles, this will reward you with an Emblem that displays your prestige icon (as shown above) as well as challenges that can lead to additional rewards, such as matching Calling Cards.

However, this new system now allows you to keep any progress made passed Prestige 1, even after the current season has ended. That means you can continuously work toward your next prestige at any time and without any reset. At the time of writing, both games are slated to hold five prestiges during Season 1, and additional prestiges will be introduced with each season that follows. You can find each prestige and their level requirement below.

Prestige 1 : Unlocked at Rank 56

: Unlocked at Rank 56 Prestige 2 : Unlocked at Rank 100

: Unlocked at Rank 100 Prestige 3 : Unlocked at Rank 150

: Unlocked at Rank 150 Prestige 4 : Unlocked at Rank 200

: Unlocked at Rank 200 Prestige 5: Unlocked at Rank 250 (the Season 1 level cap)

Additionally, as all progression is instantly shared between Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0, it is entirely possible to level up to your next prestige by playing both titles. In the meantime, those who have yet to hit Prestige 1 will be granted dozens of items while they inch closer toward it. This even includes weapons that have their own individual Weapon Platform and several perks that can be added to custom loadouts’ Perk Packages.