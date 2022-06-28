How to fix the Overwatch 2 Watchpoint Pack not working error

The Overwatch 2 Watchpoint Pack is one of the best ways to find yourself in the game’s Beta immediately. Unfortunately, when players attempt to purchase this, the item doesn’t quite work the way they think it will, preventing those who buy it from jumping into the Beta, immediately. This guide will cover how to fix the Overwatch 2 Watchpoint not working error and discuss what’s going on with this problem.

What to do about Overwatch 2 Watchpoint Pack not working

After purchasing the Overwatch 2 Watchpoint Pack, you will need to wait for the contents to become available. Many items included in the pack include legendary skins for multiple characters, the first season of the game’s battle pass, 2,000 Overwatch 2 Virtual Currency, and an exclusive Overwatch 2 player icon. All of this will be available after the game officially becomes available on October 4. You can purchase this pack before this release to receive everything before the Watchpoint Pack is unavailable. Again, these cosmetic items release on October 4, so don’t expect them immediately.

The final piece of content in the Watchpoint Pack is access to the Overwatch 2 beta. After buying this pack, you need to wait for the download to release, which should happen on June 28 at 11 AM PT and 2 PM ET. If you still have not received the download on your chosen platform, restart your console to see if the download appears. It should be in your library, so long as you use the same account you purchased the Watchpoint Pack.

There should be no issues with the Watchpoint Pack regarding the Beta. If you continue to have trouble downloading the Beta after June 28, we recommend reaching out to Blizzard support to see if they can help narrow down the issue. You can expect the cosmetics to arrive on October 4.