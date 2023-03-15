How to fix the “Stuck on Counting Coins” error in Sea of Thieves

Sea of Thieves is an only online game, and that means you might encounter one of a handful of errors when attempting to connect to the game. A notable error you may encounter is the Stuck on Counting Coins, which has you on the game’s main menu well before you’ve begun exploring islands and looking for treasure. This error does have to do with the game’s servers. This guide covers what you need to know and what you can do about the Stuck on Counting Coins error in Sea of Thieves.

What is the Stuck on Counting Coins error in Sea of Thieves?

We can confirm that the Stuck on Counting Coins error in Sea of Thieves occurs when you attempt to connect to the game, and the servers are going through maintenance. Unfortunately, while the game is in maintenance, you won’t be able to play the game, and you’re better off taking a step back away from it to play something else until the servers come back online. We recommend checking the Sea of Thieves Twitter page to see when the maintenance happened and how long you must wait. There’s generally an open timetable you can follow, but it might not always be the same based on the amount the Sea of Thieves team needs to work on during this time.

Beyond waiting for the servers to come back up and for the Sea of Thieves team to finish their update, there’s little you can do about this error code. The Stuck on Counting Coins typically means you’re attempting to connect to the servers for Sea of Thieves directly, and they’re not coming back.

However, if there’s no maintenance happening on Sea of Thieves, and you encounter this problem, you might want to reset your connection to the game. We recommend closing out of Sea of Thieves, restarting your internet, and reconnecting. If you continue encountering this issue, shut off your computer, restart it, and reconnect. The Stuck on Counting Coins error doesn’t show up too often beyond your computer failing to connect to the game’s servers.