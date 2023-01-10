How to fix the stuck on the loading screen bug in Apex Legends

Apex Legends is an always popular battle royale game that will have its issues from time to time. While there are plenty of instances of the game excelling, it is a little more common than most would want for it to be dealing with some kind of issue. One of these problems could be the game getting stuck on a loading screen and not letting you into the pre-game lobby. Here is what to do about it.

Related: How to get the Teamwork badge in Apex Legends

What to try when Apex Legends is stuck on a loading screen

If Apex Legends is taking a very long time to load anything, like, several minutes without anything popping up, we first recommend fully exiting out of the game and restarting it. From there, you should check and make sure that the game’s servers are functioning properly. If there is a new event that just launched, there is a good chance that the servers are being over-stressed and causing problems. If this is the case, you can keep trying to get in, but you may also want to play something else while waiting for Respawn to fix its servers.

If there is no indication of a server problem on their side, consider restarting your internet and the system you are playing on. Do a full shutdown and try the game again. If you are still experiencing loading issues after that, we recommend uninstalling and reinstalling the game to ensure that no corrupt files are causing the loading issues. With how large of a game Apex Legends is, this might be the last step you want to do for people with data caps on their internet. You should also check to make sure you are playing the latest version of the game. Check for any updates, but the game shouldn’t let you in if you are on an older version.

If nothing above helped and you are still experiencing loading problems, we recommend getting in contact with the Apex Legends Support team directly.