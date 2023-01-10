Are Apex Legends servers down? How to check Apex Legends’ server status

Apex Legends pits you against multiple players in a battle royale experience, and the game is exclusively played online against other players. Because the game relies on you to remain online, you can expect Apex Legends to have connectivity issues, and sometimes those issues won’t allow you to jump online. If everything is good on your side, the servers for Apex Legends might not be working, and there are several ways you can find out. Here’s what you need to know about if the Apex Servers are down and how to check the server status.

How to check the Apex Legends server status and if they’re down

The best way to check the status of the Apex Legends servers is to go to an outside source that regularly monitors the game’s health. There’s a website not affiliated with Respawn or EA that effectively shares any problems or hiccups the servers were having, showing the health and performance of the servers. If any issues are presently happening with the Apex Legends servers, a small notification will appear on the front of the page, and players are directed to reach out to the EA Help team to report the issue.

If the servers look good at this location, the next best place is to check out the Apex Legends Twitter page. The developers typically don’t offer much assistance or provide further details about what’s happening. Still, it’s a good idea to check the most recent post and see if other players are also encountering this issue and if they’re talking about a similar problem. Alternatively, the DownDetector website for Apex Legends is also a good choice.

Outside of those three locations, you may need to wait until the official Apex Legends team responds or the EA Help Twitter posts a comment about the servers. These pages don’t do this often, so the best idea might be to take a step away from Apex Legends until the server issues are resolved.