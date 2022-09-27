How to fix the “There was a problem validating your EA Play subscription status” error in FIFA 23

Several FIFA 23 players are experiencing a new error message that reads, “[t]here was a problem validating your EA Play subscription status.” EA Play is a monthly subscription that provides players with exclusive rewards and a collection of some of EA’s best games. EA Play subscribers log in with their accounts on certain EA games, including FIFA 23. It appears there’s a glitch with EA Play that is preventing players from entering FIFA 23. Is there any way you can fix this if you see the error message?

EA Play validation error message troubleshooting in FIFA 23

FIFA 23 is currently in early access, so errors like this should be expected. Early access is where developers open an upcoming game to the public and have the public test out the title for the developers to see what needs fixing before the official launch. Errors like the “[t]here was a problem validating your EA Play subscription status” are commonplace in early access versions of the game; the developers will most likely patch it out before FIFA 23 launches on September 30.

However, that doesn’t mean there isn’t anything you can do to fix it yourself beforehand. The error message does not mean there is an issue with your EA Play subscription, so don’t worry about your subscription. If you see the message, head back to the Home page on whatever hardware you are playing the game. Select the FIFA 23 app and press the Start button. A pop-up will appear, giving you a selection of options. Pick the Manage game and add-ons option. After selecting the Manage game options, scroll down until you see Saved Data. In Saved Data, you delete your Profile Data with the “from everywhere” selection. After deleting your profile, you select the “Clear reserved space” option to delete your reserved space data.

This solution has worked for most players, but if the error message persists, try updating your hardware if you haven’t updated them in a while. If you are up-to-date with the game, try restarting your hardware. If that still doesn’t work, attempt to uninstall and then reinstall FIFA 23.