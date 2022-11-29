How to fix the Transfer Aborted instance not found error in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

Players are once again diving back into Azeroth as World of Warcraft: Dragonflight brings promise of adventure, treasure, and unbridled freedoms. With the promise of riding dragons across the azure sky, however, comes a few problems on its own as Blizzard attempts to bring the title to full stability One error that has been occurring post-Dragonflight launch is ‘Transfer Aborted: Instance Not Found’ which can show to users. Here’s how to fix this error.

Related: The best dragonriding talents to get while leveling in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight answered

Fixing Transfer Aborted errors in WoW

Screenshot by Gamepur

This error appears to users if they are experiencing a corrupted user interface, brought about by either game modifications that handle UI or the title itself. If players experience this error, three steps should be taken to attempt to mitigate the error.

Disable all AddOns through the in-game menu, and either /reload or restart the game.

Scan & Repair World of Warcraft through the Battle.net launcher.

Reset the World of Warcraft interface.

World of Warcraft recently had a facelift, bringing the ability to customize the UI for players in the game. This could shake up a few long-term mods that focused on UI customization, such as Bartender and the like. The necessary troubleshooting for this error can become exhausting, renaming folders and redownloading the title in an attempt to solve this relatively vague error, but completing all troubleshooting steps should render the issue moot.

As World of Warcraft: Dragonflight is explored more thoroughly, the World of Warcraft mods should be making a comeback in force, much as was seen for both World of Warcraft: Shadowlands and Battle for Azeroth. Users should expect relatively shaky mod support immediately after launch of a new expansion, but rest assured the authors are plugging away in the background to give the user experience that players have come to rely on.