How to fix the UE4 fatal error bug for Hi-Fi Rush

Hi-Fi Rush is a rocking game that is at its best when everything is in rhythm. Unfortunately, errors look to throw all of that into disarray. If you are getting a message saying , “The UE4-Hibiki Game has crashed and will close – Fatal Error!” you have a problem on your hands that shouldn’t be too difficult to fix. Here is how to fix the UE4 fatal error bug in Hi-Fi Rush.

How to fix the UE4-Hibiki Game error in Hi-Fi Rush

If you are getting a message in Hi-Fi Rush saying there was a UE4 (Unreal Engine 4, the engine the game runs on) error, it is probably forcing you to close down the game and reboot it. When this happens s, there are likely too causes. The first, is you are trying to play the game before it is fully installed. If that is the case, exit out of the game and let it finish installing.

If you are playing on PC, you should also check to make sure your graphics card is up to date. In the search box on your Taskbar, go to Device Manager. Find your graphics card, right-click it, and choose Search Automatically for Updated Driver Software.

If your game says it is fully installed and there is no update for your drivers, we recommend restarting your system and checking for any updates. If neither of those work, you might have some corrupted files installed. You can check for them and repair them on your PC launcher of choice, or go to fully uninstall and reinstall them instead.

This Unreal Engine 4 error is pretty common on the Steam version of Hi-Fi Rush, so you may need to wait a bit for an update to come out for the game addressing the issue.