How to fix the Update Error, please try again message in Tower of Fantasy

Players for Tower of Fantasy are encountering errors that prevent them from playing the game. One error message that players are reporting on social media is the Update Error message. The error prevents players from starting the game, and this message has been seen on both the PC and mobile versions. It’s not uncommon for issues to pop up on games like Tower of Fantasy, and often or not, problems similar to the update error stem from game servers, not on players’ end. But does that mean there is nothing for you to do other than wait?

How to get rid of the Update Error message in Tower of Fantasy

Generally, update errors mean your game failed to load the latest version. In the case of Tower of Fantasy, to get rid of the Update Error you need to free up space on whatever device you’re playing the game on. Pre-loads of the game are currently available for Windows and Mobile, so if you have the game on your PC or mobile, you should clean up your device’s Storage. To find the Storage on your PC or Mobile device, it is usually located in the Settings option on most devices.

When you find the Storage on your device, delete as many applications or downloads to free up as much space so Tower of Fantasy can be fully playable. Freeing up space has worked for most players encountering the Update Error; if you continue seeing the error message, your next best solution is to restart your device and try opening up Tower of Fantasy again.

Tower of Fantasy is an open-world RPG with the setting being the fictional planet called Aida. The people of Aida built the Omnium Tower to capture a comet called Mara. The main characters are split between “Characters” and “Simulacrums,” the latter representing beings known as Simulacra, which are the bodies and personalities of ancient heroes saved as Artificial Intelligence. Preloads for the game began on August 9, with the full worldwide launch expected later on August 10.