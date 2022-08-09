Tower of Fantasy is set to release on August 10 and plenty of people are excited about it. Millions of people have pre-registered for the game and it will become available at around 7:00 PM CT. While there may be a lot of people who have pre-registered for the game, you don’t need to do that to pre-load it. If you want to log in as soon as the servers go live, make sure you get Tower of Fantasy installed early.

How to pre-load Tower of Fantasy on mobile

If you are one of the many who will be playing the game on your mobile device, you can easily download the game by heading to the Google Play Store on Android or the Apple App Store on IOS. Once you find the page for the game on your app store, simply press install to get the game downloaded. Once the download is complete, be sure to launch the game to download the additional assets. After everything is done, the entire game will be around 9GB.

How to pre-load Tower of Fantasy on PC

If you prefer for your gaming to be done on PC instead of your phone, head over to the game’s official website. This will bring you to the home page where you can select the Windows button to download the game. After downloading, run the program and follow the installation instructions. If you haven’t already, make sure to set up an account. You can also sign in with Google, Apple, Facebook, or Twitter. Once everything is done on PC, the game will take up around 22GB of space. If you have the game wishlisted on Steam, you, unfortunately, won’t be able to pre-load the game and will instead need to wait for the actual release.