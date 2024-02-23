How to Fix “You Are Sick” in Sons of the Forest

Recommended Videos

Sons of the Forest 1.0 introduced tons of cool stuff: new mutants, raccoons, and the possibility of getting more negative status ailments. Yay?

With all the new content added to this mutant survival game, it’s likely your to-do list is filled to the brim. I’m sure you’ll be looking for new blueprints, trying out that cool proximity chat, and scouring every point of interest to get that last artifact piece. It might seem like the only thing standing between you and success is those new multi-legged and explosive mutants, but your biggest enemy has become a random sickness you contracted out of nowhere. In this guide, I’ll help you remove the “You are sick” status ailment in Sons of the Forest.

How to Solve “You Are Sick” in Sons of the Forest

If you get the “You are sick” message in Sons of the Forest, you’ve probably drunk dirty water. The only way to clear this status ailment is to either take some meds or wait until it passes with time.

Most water in Sons of the Forest‘s lakes, rivers, and seas are dirty and not safe to drink. The reason you haven’t seen the “You are sick” message before is that it was recently added in the 1.0 release of the game. To prevent this from happening again, you should always cook your water in Sons of the Forest.

How to Get Clear Water in Sons of the Forest

To boil water in Sons of the Forest, make a small fire, and place a Cooking Pot with dirty water over it. After waiting for a minute, the clear water will be ready for you to drink. Here’s a step-by-step breakdown:

Make a small fire, which is suitable for cooking. Press E and select the cooking pot. Instead of cooking any of your recipes, select clean water. This will close the lid of the cooking pot, so you’ll have to wait a bit until the recipe is ready. When you notice the lid comes off, your water is clear and fully drinkable in Sons of the Forest. All that’s left is to press E to add the pot with clean water to your inventory.

The next time you open your backpack, you’ll be able to drink four sips of this clear water straight from the cooking pot.