How to fold t-shirts in Splatoon 3

If you are a person that likes to decorate and show off your items, the lockers in Splatoon 3 are an area that you likely have spent quite a bit of time adjusting. In these areas, you can show off your favorite gear to other players whenever they walk into the locker room. As of the start of Season 2, there has been a new customization setting applied to your t-shirts. Here is how to fold t-shirts in your locker in Splatoon 3.

How to fold t-shirts in your locker in Splatoon 3

When you go to customize your locker in Splatoon 3, you can grab new items to put in it by pressing the plus button to edit and then X to open the menu. Tab over to the clothes area and pick a t-shirt to display in your locker. By default, it will first appear on a hanger to hang from a rail in the locker. If you don’t want to take up quite as much room, though, you can press in the left stick to fold it, letting you place it anywhere in the locker. If you decide to fold your t-shirts, you can then stack them vertically and fit in a lot more on the shelves of your locker.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When your shirt is folded, you can go to rotate it or turn it to place it anywhere you want within your locker. Keep in mind that gravity still exists, and your shirt will fall to the ground if it has nothing to sit on. Also, not all shirts can be folded. Anything with long sleeves or torn apart can not be adjusted from its initial hanger view. Before you place the item, you can press B or the left stick again to revert folding any shirt.