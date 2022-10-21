When is the Big Run Salmon Run in Splatoon 3? Answered

Nintendo is building up to the next Splatoon multiplayer event. The new upcoming event is called the Big Run, which is a new variant of the popular Salmon Run mode in Splatoon 3. The event will only be available for a limited time in Splatoon 3, meaning you will only be able to play this mode in a certain time frame before it is gone. However, when is the release date for the Big Run?

When will the Big Run begin in Splatoon 3?

Nintendo has not shared an official release date for the Big Run event in Splatoon 3 at the time of this writing. Details of Big Run suggest the event happens every few months, implying Big Run will rotate being available every several months. So even if you miss out the first time Big Run becomes available, don’t worry, as there is a likely hood the event will come back again in a few months.

Big Run appears to be similar to Salmon Run mode, except players will face Salmonids on regular multiplayer maps rather than traditional Salmon Run maps. The story behind Big Run is that the Salmonids are invading the Greater Inkopolis area, attacking heavily populated areas like Splatsville.

Normal Salmon Run is a co-op multiplayer mode, where up to four players form a team to fight off waves of Salmonids, fish-like enemies. Each wave has a timer, and your team needs to fulfill a certain quota to complete a wave. The main goal of the mode is to defeat the Salmonids and collect Power Eggs and Golden Eggs. If your team fails to fulfill the quota, all players get splatted, and their shifts are terminated. The quota is determined by how many players are present and the ranks of all the players. Players’ rank and Job titles are separate from the main Splatoon 3 multiplayer level and rank. The five ranks for Salmon Run are Apprentice, Part-Timer, Go-Getter, Overachiever, and Profreshional.