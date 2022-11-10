How to free Tails in Sonic Frontiers

You can not have a Sonic the Hedgehog game these days without including his best buddy, Tails, in some way. Anywhere Sonic runs, Tails is usually right by his side. That is why after Sonic gets separated from him and Amy at the beginning of Sonic Frontiers, we knew it was only a matter of time before you had this brainiac fox saying a lot of smart things to rival Eggman. Here is how to save Tails in Sonic Frontiers.

How to save Tails in Sonic Frontiers

Saving Tails is a part of the main story progression and can not be missed. He will become available after you have defeated the second boss in the game, the Wyvern, on Ares Island while working with Knuckles. After winning that fight, Super Sonic will fly off to Chaos Island before losing the Chaos Emeralds again.

When you get control of Sonic Chaos Island, you will be given a point marker to search for friends. This location is where Tails is being kept in a prison, similar to how Amy and Knuckles were before. Before you go over there, be sure to collect 20 of Tails’ Memory Tokens. Like Amy and Knuckles before him, Tails’ Memory Tokens are unique to him, looking like yellow wrenches in this open zone. There are plenty of various obstacles that you should run through before getting to him. Get at least 12 before you see him, and the final eight can be obtained from a blue chest very close to Tails.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you have at least 20 total Memory Tokens, interact with Tails, and he will be set free. By this point in the story, you also get to see how all of the digital corruption is beginning to affect Sonic physically. From here on out, it is more of the same gameplay and exploration you have already gone through.