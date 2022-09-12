How to view your friends’ lockers in Splatoon 3

Lockers in Splatoon 3 are another way to add a little customization to the game for players that want to use it. You can unlock various decorations from the Hotlantis store and then access your locker in the Lobby before you enter a match. You will see other players’ lockers around the room as yours as well, but some people have been having problems finding their friends. Here is how to see your friends’ lockers in Splatoon 3.

Related: How to get Crab-N-Go Drink Tickets in Splatoon 3

How to see your friends’ lockers in Splatoon 3

When you enter the locker room in the Lobby in Splatoon 3, yours will always be in the same location to the left of the set of lockers directly in front of you. As you cycle through the other lockers in this area, you will see random players that you have recently played with on that same wall as yours and to the set of lockers on the left. To view your friends’ lockers, make your way to the set on the right side wall.

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are some stipulations to viewing your friends’ lockers in the game. First, make sure you have Post Display in the Other section of Settings turned On.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Also, your friends need to have interacted with the locker room at least once for them to appear here. If not enough friends have customized their locker, more random players from around the game will appear along the line here. From what we have seen, though, this line of lockers will always have your friends on display here.

If you have enough friends to fill up the locker room, they may potentially always appear all around the room, but we only have a few friends on our list that have opened the locker room, so we can not confirm or deny that.