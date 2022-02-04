As you traverse the city in Dying Light 2 Stay Human, the weapons are your key to survival. The more tools you have at your disposal, the more prepared you’ll be to handle any situation, be it in the middle of the night or against human foes during the day. If you’d instead prefer a more ranged approach, you’ll want to find a bow and arrow, letting you hit your opponents from afar using a variety of arrows. In this guide, we cover how to get a Bow and Arrow in Dying Light 2 Stay Human.

We were able to acquire the bow and arrow as we progressed through the story. Although we could purchase several arrow types from the craftmasters in the city, we received our bow once we had completed the Let’s Waltz! story quest. You’ll receive this quest as you make your way towards the car factory and chase after Waltz after learning he’s trying to hunt you down in the city.

By the end of this story, you’ll receive the Pipe Bow, a rare bow that does base 30 damage and does 13% more bonus damage to opponents at full health. Following that, you’ll want to increase your player rank in Dying Light 2 and regularly visit the traders throughout the city. Their inventory should cycle out, providing more opportunities for you to grab additional bows and arrows. We highly recommend grabbing the blueprints from craftmasters to create your own, giving you a vast arsenal of options when facing off against numerous infected foes as you play the game.