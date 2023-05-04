Hogwarts Legacy: How to Get a Breeding Pen Spellcraft

The Breeding Pen is a useful project you can add to your Room of Requirement in Hogwarts Legacy. This pen is used to produce baby mounts, and offers a space to care for them. Unfortunately, the Breeding Pen isn’t available in early game, but is very useful once it can be accessed. Here’s what you need to know about how to get a Breeding Pen Spellcraft in Hogwarts Legacy, and how to use it.

Where to purchase the Breeding Pen spellcraft in Hogwarts Legacy

The Breeding Pen is a Spellcraft you can buy at the Tomes and Scrolls vendor. You can find this location in Hogsmeade. The vendor will have a variety of Hogwarts Legacy Spellcraft available for you, but for Deek’s quest, the only one you want to purchase is the Breeding Pen.

It’s important to note that the Hogwarts Legacy Breeding Pen will not appear until you work on the quest assigned to it, namely the Foal of the Dead. When this quest becomes available and you start working on it, the Breeding Pen appears at the Tomes and Scrolls vendor.

How to Catch & Breed Thestrals in Hogwarts Legacy

The other thing you need to consider is how to acquire the needed Thestrals that will be bred in the pen. The spell, Arresto Momentum, is a good choice to slow them down and make it easier to catch them.

Once you have the male and female Thestrals, and the Hogwarts Legacy Breeding Pen, bring them back to the Room of Requirement and set them out for Deek. He’ll show you how everything works. Completing this quest increases the number of beasts that can be stored in The Room of Requirement, making it that much more important for players to tackle.