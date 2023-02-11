There are plenty of beasts for you to track down and capture with your Nab-Sack in Hogwarts Legacy. One of the many creatures you can find throughout the wizarding world is Thestrals; boney horse-like beasts that can only be seen by those who have seen death. These animals are not easy to locate and are even more difficult to catch. You must be prepared if you plan to track them down. This guide will show you where to find Thestrals in Hogwarts Legacy.

Thestral locations in Hogwarts Legacy

Thestrals are one of the few mounts that you can get in the game. You can get one as a pre-order bonus but if you want more, you will need to track them down across the highlands. There are only two Thestral Dens in the game; one up north and the other down south. The easier of the two to reach is up along the northern edge of the map. You can easily reach the den by traveling north of the East North Ford Bog Floo Flame fast travel point.

The second of the Thestral Dens can be found in the far southern part of the map called Marunweem Lake. You can reach this area by traveling through the goblin camp that leads to the Poidsear Coast. This Thestral Den is on the eastern side of the region in the mountains that overlook the lake. There are also a few camps, caverns, and Astronomy Tables to find while you are there.

How to catch a Thestral in Hogwarts Legacy

Thestrals are not the easiest creatures to catch and require a bit of finessing using magic. First of all, Thestrals aren’t bound by time of day, so you can find them at any time. When you reach a Thestral Den, use the Disillusionment spell to hide and keep the Thestrals from running away. If the Thestrals run, you will have a hard time catching them since they are as fast as Hippogriffs. Once you are close to a Thestral, use a spell like Arresto Momentum to stop it, and then use your Nab-Sack to catch it. Levioso is another good spell to use.