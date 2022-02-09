How to get a Cerberus mount in Lost Ark

Lost Ark is filled to the brim with a wide variety of content, and players should prepare to explore tirelessly to see everything that developer Smilegate RPG has managed to stuff into the game. The world of Arkesia is massive in scale, but thankfully there are mounts that you can grab relatively easy.

Yet after getting your first mount in Lost Ark, you may find yourself a bit disappointed with how plain it looks. Even more so when multiple players are running around on all sorts of outlandish looking mounts that, perhaps, trivializes your beautiful mare. One of the more unique mounts is a Cerberus mount, complete with three heads.

The only way currently available to obtain the Cerberus mount in Lost Ark is to purchase the Platinum Founder’s Pack, which costs $99.99. After purchasing the Platinum Founder’s Pack, players will be able to claim their Cerberus mount in-game.

One shouldn’t be too put out if the price tag is out of reach — there are currently well over 150 mounts in Lost Ark, and many of them can be found through game play. So if the iconic three-headed dog of Hades is out of your reach, players should be able to find many things still attainable.