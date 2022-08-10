How to get a Cloudy Moonshard in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

The Cloudy Moonshard is an incredibly rare resource you can find in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak. The chances of finding it while you’re out hunting are slim, but you can increase your chances of finding it by taking down a specific monster and working with your group to try and take down a monster in a particular way. Unfortunately, there’s only one way you can find a Cloudy Moonshard, and it’s a hefty challenge. This guide covers what you need to do to get a Cloudy Moonshard in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.

Where to find a Cloudy Moonshard in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

The only creature that has a chance to drop a Cloudy Moonshard is the Lucent Nargacuga. This is a monster that became available following the first free update to Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak. It was released alongside Seething Bezelgeuse, Gold Rathian, and Silver Rathalos. Lucent Nargacuga is the final monster you can find after encountering them. You may need to defeat it multiple times for a slight chance of this material dropping. You will need to reach Master Rank 10 to fight this monster.

The Cloudy Moonshard has the best chance to drop by cutting off a Lucent Nargacuga’s tail and then carving that item. This will give you a 5% chance to obtain it. Beyond this, the next best chance to find it is by capturing the Lucent Nargacuga before defeating it in a hunt or breaking the top of its head. When capturing it, there’s a 4% of it dropping, and there’s a 3% chance of it dropping if you break its head. We do not recommend defeating and killing a Lucent Nargacuga. This will significantly reduce your chances of obtaining this item.

When you have a Cloudy Moonshard, we recommend using it on the Lucent Nargacuga tree weapon. For those looking to use Critical Damage based items, it’s a superb weapon choice.