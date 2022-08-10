The Qurious Weapon Crafting in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is a way for you to upgrade your weapons even further. Reaching this point can be difficult and time-consuming, but it will be beneficial for you to master, giving you the proper tools to take on some of the toughest Anomaly challenges in Sunbreak. This guide covers everything you need to know about how Qurious Weapon Crafting works in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.

Qurious Weapon Crafting in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

Before you access Qurious Weapon Crafting, speak with Bahari the Scientist and unlock Anomaly Investigations. These will be randomized Anomaly Monster Hunters, where you can earn the materials you need to use in this crafting process. You will want to repeat his quests often. This is an important step but not the last one to unlock Qurious Weapons. Next, you need to make sure you have a max-level weapon available to use. A max-level weapon is a final weapon you can craft in a Monster Weapon tree, and it should be rarity 10. Once you’ve done all that, Qurious Weapon Crafting will now be available.

When you begin Qurious Crafting one of your weapons, you can select how you influence the weapon and how you want to augment it. For example, depending on your build and playstyle, you may prioritize adding an Attack Boost, increasing the overall damage of your weapon. If you prefer relying on landing Critical Hits against a Monster, Affinity is also an option, or you might want to boost the weapon’s Sharpness.

Multiple options are available to you for every weapon you use at the Qurious Weapon Crafting station, which all comes down to your playstyle. There’s no wrong answer for applying a Qurious Crafting slot to your weapon. The weapon Qurious Crafting is much more customizable, whereas the armor portion of this system is much more randomized. You will want to complete more Anomaly Investigations and Anomaly Quests to receive more Afflicted Materials for your weapon crafting.