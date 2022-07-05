The Deadly Poison Sac in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak has the chance to drop a handful of monsters. You will need to hunt down them and go after specific body parts if you want to add this item to your collection. Additionally, some armor and weapons require multiples of this resource. In this guide, we’re going to cover how to get a Deadly Poison Sac in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.

Where to find a Deadly Poison Sac

Several monsters in Master Rank missions have a chance to drop a Deadly Poison Sac. You will want to hunt down a Basarios, a Pukei-Pukei, or a Great Wroggi. Of the three, the Great Wroggi have the highest probability of dropping this material. You can acquire it from a Great Wroggi by receiving it as a target reward at a 30% chance of looting it or as a broken part from hitting its head at a 20%. There’s also a 31% to loot one by carving.

Related: Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Espinas Guide – weaknesses, drops, and more

Alternatively, the Basarios is the next best option. You will want to break its chest, and there’s a 20% chance to loot one, or you have an 18% of carving it off its body. Alternatively, capturing the creature gives you a 16% to loot a Deadly Poison Sac, and you have a 12% chance to receive one by completing the quest.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Both of these creatures do not offer the best odds. The Pukei-Pukei is significantly worse, and it will only drop a Deadly Poison Sac if you accept the quest and have an 11% chance of receiving one. Of the three, the Great Wroggi stands out as the best route for finding this material, and it won’t take long if you have some of the better weapons from Master Rank quests.

The Deadly Poison Sac is an excellent resource that you will need for a handful of superior weapons in the Master Rank tree.