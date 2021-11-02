How to get a disease cured in DogLife

There are a handful of diseases you can get as an animal in DogLife. When they happen to your animal, you’ll need to find a way to cure them, or you’ll be living with them for the rest of your life, and they might make living out your best days extremely difficult. Here’s what you need to know about getting a disease cured in DogLife.

The best way to do this is to have a homeowner after you have a disease. Then, you’ll be able to have the option to get their attention to act like you’re sick, and they’ll take you to the vet. When your homeowner takes you to the vet, they will be able to treat you and take care of any diseases you’ve acquired during your travels.

Typically, you’ll acquire a disease while you’re a stray animal, so the chances of having a homeowner when you receive the condition are hit or miss. Thankfully, if a human approaches you while you’re a stray animal and you have a positive interaction, there’s a chance they can take you home. When that happens, you’ll want to get their attention to take you to the vet, although most humans typically do that immediately whenever you’re a stray animal. You want to go about it in a timely fashion before things get worse. Most diseases in DogLife cut your life short.