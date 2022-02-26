How to get a flying mount in Horizon Forbidden West

One of the best new features introduced in Horizon Forbidden West is the ability to fly on a tamed Sunwing mount. This new form of mobility arrives late in the game and makes traversing the game’s map quite a bit easier and faster. Taming and using the Sunwing is not required in order to finish the game, but there are areas around Horizon Forbidden West’s world that can only be accessed with the help of a flying mount. In this quick guide, we will outline what you need to do to get a Sunwing flying mount in Horizon Forbidden West.

The Sunwing flying mount doesn’t become available until you’ve powered through most of Horizon Forbidden West’s story. You need to finish the side quests that lead up to the Gemini mission, then take on the Wings of Ten main quest, which will task you crafting a Sunwing Override right off the bat. With the Override in hand, you should head to the Base and the Sunwing Site located above it. You can grapple onto a flying Sunwing using the Pullcaster, or sneak up on one on the ground. Regardless of which method you use, once you’ve mounted your chosen Sunwing the machine will become tame, and you will be able to ride it. From that point on you will be able to summon a Sunwing flying mount and use it to travel around Horizon Forbidden West whenever you like.