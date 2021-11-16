How to get a Hungering Worm Companion Egg in No Man’s Sky

The Hungering Worm Companion is one of the most desirable in No Man’s Sky. It’s an exclusive pet that only a few players have ever managed to pick up. In this guide, we’ll explain how to get your own Hungering Worm Companion by hatching a Hungering Worm Companion Egg.

Complete Emergence

The only known way to get a Hungering Worm Companion Egg in No Man’s Sky is by completing Expedition 4: Emergence. At the time of writing, no other way of getting a Hungering Worm Companion has been found. There may be new Expeditions that also award the Hungering Worm Companion Egg in the future. But so far, each Expedition has had its own unique reward.

Once you complete Expedition 4: Emergence, you’re able to claim the Hungering Worm Companion Egg from the Expedition menu in the Final Phase screen. Once the Expedition ends, your save file is converted to a standard save, and you can continue your journey through No Man’s Sky with everything you’ve gained during the Expedition. Alternatively, you can start a new save file and claim the Hungering Worm Companion Egg as a reward within that save file. Anything you unlock from an Expedition will be available in all future save files.