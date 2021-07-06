How to get a Mystery Box in Pokémon Go – Fifth Anniversary

Every so often, the Mystery Boxes become available in Pokémon Go, and players have the chance to add the much-sought-after Meltan to their collection. Meltan is a mythical Pokémon and is only available at specific times in the game. Its evolved form, Melmetal, is one of the best Master League Pokémon you can use in the PvP scene. It’s challenging to defeat. You also have the chance to capture a shiny version of this Pokémon. For those curious about obtaining Meltan, how do you go about obtaining a Mystery Box?

The best way to obtain a Mystery Box is to send a Pokémon from Pokémon Go to Pokémon: Let’s Go Pikachu! or Pokémon: Let’s Go Eevee!, or Pokémon HOME. For those who do not know any of the Nintendo Switch Pokémon: Let’s Go games, you’re better off creating a free Pokémon HOME account and sending a random Pokémon from your Pokémon Go account to that one. You can send several common Pokémon to the Pokémom HOME account, so anything that you don’t keep close to your heart.

After you’ve done this, the Mystery Box should appear on your Pokémon Go account. Upon activating the Mystery Box, Meltan should appear in the wild next to your avatar in Pokémon Go. You can then capture the Pokémon and add it to your collection.

You should be able to do this every three days. The events for a Mystery Box vary. For example, for the Fifth Anniversary event in Pokémon Go, Mystery Boxes will be available from July 6 to July 15. That is 10 days, giving players at least three chances to capture Meltan.