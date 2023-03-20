The Let’s Go event in Pokémon Go gives you the opportunity to catch a handful of special Pokémon, notably Meltan. This mythical Pokémon only occasionally shows up, typically through the Mystery Boxes. Alongside this event will be the Let’s Go Special Research, a series of tasks you can complete during the event to even exclusive rewards and Pokémon encounters. Here’s what you need to know about how to complete the Let’s Go Special Research in Pokémon Go.

All Let’s Go Special Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go

There will be multiple tasks you need to complete in the Let’s Go Special Research. These will be made available when the Let’s Go event kicks off in your local area, providing you with several rewards. You will need to complete these tasks before the end of the event, which is scheduled to happen on March 29 in your local area.

You can earn these tasks and rewards for completing the Let’s Go Special Research ticket in Pokémon Go.

Task 1

Catch 10 Pokémon – Five Poké Balls

Make 10 Curveball throws – Five Razz Berries

Power up Pokémon five times – 1,000 Stardust

Rewards: 1,500 XP and a Mankey encounter

Task 2

Catch 15 Pokémon – 10 Poké Balls

Make 10 Great Throws – Five Pinap Berries

Transfer 20 Pokémon – Five Great Balls

Rewards: 2,000 XP and a Meditite encounter

Task 3

Power up Pokémon 10 Times – 10 Great Balls

Make seven Great Throws – A Lure Module

Defeat a Team Go Rocket Grunt – Three Revives

Rewards: 2,500 XP and a Machoke Encounter

Task 4

Professor Willow is currently performing an investigation for this Research. Return for more details later.

Rewards: 1,000 XP and 1,000 Stardust

The final two steps for this Research will release closer to the end of the event.