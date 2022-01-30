Pokémon Legends: Arceus may introduce a lot of new systems, but it also makes sure to include some of the classic elements that series veterans love. Shiny Pokémon make a return in Arceus, and at one point in the story, players will find themselves in need of a Shiny Ponyta.

That sounds daunting, as we are all aware of the way Shiny odds work in the game. The good news is that there is a guaranteed way to get your hands on a Shiny Ponyta/

How to get a Shiny Ponyta in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

The “Peculiar Ponyta” challenge will pop up after you defeat Kleavor and return to the Galaxy Building. Professor Laventon will send you in search of a Ponyta that is a different color from the others in the region.

Thankfully, finding the creature is pretty easy and all you need to do is follow the quest markers. You can then battle and catch the Ponyta. If things don’t go your way, it’s a static encounter, so you can easily just restart it. Bring the Ponyta back to the Professor and you will get your assorted rewards along with the Shiny Ponyta to add to your party if you wish.

If you level the Ponyta to 40 it will evolve into Rapidash, a fire type with a lot of speed that is a great addition to any party.