How to get a Skipper Scale in Wytchwood

Once you unlock the Village in Wytchwood, several large areas open up to you, each with a storyline of its own to work through. And for each storyline you’ll need to find several items you’ve never seen before. In a few cases, this item will be the Scale of a Shore Skipper from the Docks.

You’ll occasionally see Skippers roaming the beach in the Docks, but a much more reliable method of finding them is by fishing for them. First, make sure you have both a Crab Trap and a Fishing Line. Crab Traps can be crafted with a Barnacle and two bundles of Wickerwork. Fishing Lines can be crafted with a Reedy Twine, an Iron Nail, and a Hopper Leg.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you have everything you need, head to the Docks and look for bubbles in the water just off the shore. These bubbles mark the locations of fishing spots. When you find a spot, cast your Fishing Line into it and a few materials should appear along with a Shore Skipper.

Screenshot by Gamepur

At this point, all you need to do is trap the the Shore Skipper. To do this, place your Crab Trap in the area and take a few steps back. Before long, the Skipper should approach it and get trapped, dropping a scale or two in the process.

