How to get adopted from an animal shelter or pet store in DogLife

The life of a dog in an animal shelter or pet store is kind of sad when you think of how they watch people come and go all day and are stuck in their cages. In DogLife, there is likely going to be some situations where you end up in either spot. You can start your life in a pet store or be taken to an animal shelter because of bad behavior. With this in mind, you can get out of either situation. Here is how.

If you are looking to get adopted from either a pet store or an animal shelter, you will need to have people who walk by look at you. To do this, open up the Activities tab, and you will have an option called Attention. From the drop-down menu, you will see various options that will try to endear yourself to anyone who passes by.

We typically recommend going with an option that makes you look cute or playful to someone passing by. We usually stick with Stand on back paws, Lick, Chase tail, Puppy dog eyes, or Whine.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When someone shows interest in you, you will have various options to choose from. If you do not want to be picked by them, choose Ignore or something to make you look mean to them. On the other hand, if you do want to be selected, select something cute or playful again.

Screenshot by Gamepur

While that choice will help you in being adopted, it is still not a guarantee. Whether or not you get chosen is random. If you are not adopted, just age up once and try the attention thing again. Eventually, someone will take you home and you can begin your new life with anyone in that household.