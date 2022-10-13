How to get all badges in Forza Horizon 5

Going to need to work for these.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Forza Horizon 5 10th Anniversary update went live on October 13, and it came with a number of notable new additions were badges, a new way to customize your appearance across the Horizon Festival. So, how can you get all the badges that have been added into Forza Horizon 5? Let’s take a look.

How to get all badges in Forza Horizon 5

Here’s a look at all the badges in Forza Horizon 5, and how to get each:

NameRequirements
The Grand OpeningReach Level 10 in Horizon Open
Horizon Open NewcomerReach Level 100 in Horizon Open
Horizon Open RookieReach Level 200 in Horizon Open
Horizon Open AmateurReach Level 300 in Horizon Open
Horizon Open EnthuasiastReach Level 400 in Horizon Open
Horizon Open ExpertReach Level 500 in Horizon Open
Horizon Open ProReach Level 600 in Horizon Open
Horizon Open EliteReach Level 700 in Horizon Open
Horizon Open SpecialistReach Level 800 in Horizon Open
Horizon Open MasterReach Level 900 in Horizon Open
Horizon Open ChampionReach Level 1,000 in Horizon Open
Race LeaderComplete 100 Horizon Open Races or Custom Races
Drift LeaderComplete 50 Horizon Open Drift Rounds
Games LeaderComplete 100 Rounds of Playground Games
Lucky StreakWin three Playground Games in a row
Give me Five!Bank a total of 5,000,000 Skill Score in Horizon Open
Beep, Beep, Coming ThroughBank a total of 10,000,000 Skill Score in Horizon Open
Can’t Touch ThisEarn 200 Speed Skills in Horizon Open
Love You 3000Earn 3,000 Clean Racing Skills in Horizon Open
Drifter’s ParadiseEarn 6,000 Drifting or E-Drifting Skills in Horizon Open
May the Forza Be With YouPlay Forza Horizon 5 during the Wet Season of the ‘Horizon 10th Anniversary’ (Summer)
We Meet Again!Play Forza Horizon 5 during the Storm Season of the ‘Horizon 10th Anniversary’ (Autumn)
You’re the BossPlay Forza Horizon 5 during the Dry Season of the ‘Horizon 10th Anniversary’ (Winter)
Spring Into ActionPlay Forza Horizon 5 during the Hot Season of the ‘Horizon 10th Anniversary’ (Spring)
Welcome to Horizon 2.0Complete the ‘Horizon 10 Year Anniversary’ Initial Experience or the ‘Welcome to Mexico’ chapter of the ‘Horizon Origins” story
Happy Anniversary!Earn the first Series reward during the ‘Horizon 10 Year Anniversary’ (Wulling Sunshine)
Piece of Cake!Earn the second Series reward during the ‘Horizon 10 Year Anniversary’ (650S Spider)

If more badges are added to Forza Horizon 5, this guide will be reflected for any changes.

© 2022, Gamepur. All rights reserved