How to get all badges in Forza Horizon 5
Going to need to work for these.
The Forza Horizon 5 10th Anniversary update went live on October 13, and it came with a number of notable new additions were badges, a new way to customize your appearance across the Horizon Festival. So, how can you get all the badges that have been added into Forza Horizon 5? Let’s take a look.
How to get all badges in Forza Horizon 5
Here’s a look at all the badges in Forza Horizon 5, and how to get each:
|Name
|Requirements
|The Grand Opening
|Reach Level 10 in Horizon Open
|Horizon Open Newcomer
|Reach Level 100 in Horizon Open
|Horizon Open Rookie
|Reach Level 200 in Horizon Open
|Horizon Open Amateur
|Reach Level 300 in Horizon Open
|Horizon Open Enthuasiast
|Reach Level 400 in Horizon Open
|Horizon Open Expert
|Reach Level 500 in Horizon Open
|Horizon Open Pro
|Reach Level 600 in Horizon Open
|Horizon Open Elite
|Reach Level 700 in Horizon Open
|Horizon Open Specialist
|Reach Level 800 in Horizon Open
|Horizon Open Master
|Reach Level 900 in Horizon Open
|Horizon Open Champion
|Reach Level 1,000 in Horizon Open
|Race Leader
|Complete 100 Horizon Open Races or Custom Races
|Drift Leader
|Complete 50 Horizon Open Drift Rounds
|Games Leader
|Complete 100 Rounds of Playground Games
|Lucky Streak
|Win three Playground Games in a row
|Give me Five!
|Bank a total of 5,000,000 Skill Score in Horizon Open
|Beep, Beep, Coming Through
|Bank a total of 10,000,000 Skill Score in Horizon Open
|Can’t Touch This
|Earn 200 Speed Skills in Horizon Open
|Love You 3000
|Earn 3,000 Clean Racing Skills in Horizon Open
|Drifter’s Paradise
|Earn 6,000 Drifting or E-Drifting Skills in Horizon Open
|May the Forza Be With You
|Play Forza Horizon 5 during the Wet Season of the ‘Horizon 10th Anniversary’ (Summer)
|We Meet Again!
|Play Forza Horizon 5 during the Storm Season of the ‘Horizon 10th Anniversary’ (Autumn)
|You’re the Boss
|Play Forza Horizon 5 during the Dry Season of the ‘Horizon 10th Anniversary’ (Winter)
|Spring Into Action
|Play Forza Horizon 5 during the Hot Season of the ‘Horizon 10th Anniversary’ (Spring)
|Welcome to Horizon 2.0
|Complete the ‘Horizon 10 Year Anniversary’ Initial Experience or the ‘Welcome to Mexico’ chapter of the ‘Horizon Origins” story
|Happy Anniversary!
|Earn the first Series reward during the ‘Horizon 10 Year Anniversary’ (Wulling Sunshine)
|Piece of Cake!
|Earn the second Series reward during the ‘Horizon 10 Year Anniversary’ (650S Spider)
If more badges are added to Forza Horizon 5, this guide will be reflected for any changes.