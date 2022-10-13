The Forza Horizon 5 10th Anniversary update went live on October 13, and it came with a number of notable new additions were badges, a new way to customize your appearance across the Horizon Festival. So, how can you get all the badges that have been added into Forza Horizon 5? Let’s take a look.

How to get all badges in Forza Horizon 5

Here’s a look at all the badges in Forza Horizon 5, and how to get each:

Name Requirements The Grand Opening Reach Level 10 in Horizon Open Horizon Open Newcomer Reach Level 100 in Horizon Open Horizon Open Rookie Reach Level 200 in Horizon Open Horizon Open Amateur Reach Level 300 in Horizon Open Horizon Open Enthuasiast Reach Level 400 in Horizon Open Horizon Open Expert Reach Level 500 in Horizon Open Horizon Open Pro Reach Level 600 in Horizon Open Horizon Open Elite Reach Level 700 in Horizon Open Horizon Open Specialist Reach Level 800 in Horizon Open Horizon Open Master Reach Level 900 in Horizon Open Horizon Open Champion Reach Level 1,000 in Horizon Open Race Leader Complete 100 Horizon Open Races or Custom Races Drift Leader Complete 50 Horizon Open Drift Rounds Games Leader Complete 100 Rounds of Playground Games Lucky Streak Win three Playground Games in a row Give me Five! Bank a total of 5,000,000 Skill Score in Horizon Open Beep, Beep, Coming Through Bank a total of 10,000,000 Skill Score in Horizon Open Can’t Touch This Earn 200 Speed Skills in Horizon Open Love You 3000 Earn 3,000 Clean Racing Skills in Horizon Open Drifter’s Paradise Earn 6,000 Drifting or E-Drifting Skills in Horizon Open May the Forza Be With You Play Forza Horizon 5 during the Wet Season of the ‘Horizon 10th Anniversary’ (Summer) We Meet Again! Play Forza Horizon 5 during the Storm Season of the ‘Horizon 10th Anniversary’ (Autumn) You’re the Boss Play Forza Horizon 5 during the Dry Season of the ‘Horizon 10th Anniversary’ (Winter) Spring Into Action Play Forza Horizon 5 during the Hot Season of the ‘Horizon 10th Anniversary’ (Spring) Welcome to Horizon 2.0 Complete the ‘Horizon 10 Year Anniversary’ Initial Experience or the ‘Welcome to Mexico’ chapter of the ‘Horizon Origins” story Happy Anniversary! Earn the first Series reward during the ‘Horizon 10 Year Anniversary’ (Wulling Sunshine) Piece of Cake! Earn the second Series reward during the ‘Horizon 10 Year Anniversary’ (650S Spider)

If more badges are added to Forza Horizon 5, this guide will be reflected for any changes.