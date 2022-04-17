How to get all Minikits in Never Tell Me The Odds in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Never Tell Me The Odds is a level in Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, which starts when you escape Echo Base in the Millennium Falcon. You can get the first four Minikits in your first playthrough on Story mode, but to get the fifth one you’ll have to replay the level in Free Play.

The locations of all Minikits in Never Tell Me The Odds are as follows:

Behind the tower at the rear of the Star Destroyer in front of you at the start of the level.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Destroy the five glowing objects in the asteroid field:

Behind the destructible asteroid just after the second ring of Studs.

Behind the destructible asteroid below the third ring of Studs.

Fly up after the second object to find the third one.

The fourth object is just past the third one, floating near another destructible asteroid.

The final object is just past the Minikit floating in the asteroid field (see below).

Screenshot by Gamepur

One glowing object in the asteroid field is a Minikit. It’s smaller than the objects you have to destroy.

Screenshot by Gamepur

In the canyon on the large asteroid, directly in front of you when you start that section.

Screenshot by Gamepur

On Free Play, after you’ve destroyed the first 10 TIE fighters and a third Star Destroyer has arrived, you can start a race by flying to the marker underneath that third Star Destroyer. Get Gold in the race to get the fifth and final Minikit, and unlock the Imperial TIE Bomber (Micro).