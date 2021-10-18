How to get all six Memory of Violet Flash for Electro Traveler in Genshin Impact

The Electro Traveler is the Electro version of the main character, who can change elements by visiting a Statue of the Seven in Inazuma. Previously, when the Electro Traveler was released, it was not possible to obtain all six constellations. However, it’s now possible to maximize the power of your Electro MC with the final Constellation.

A Constellation for a character in Genshin Impact makes your characters stronger, obtained through character-specific material obtained when you get a duplicate of a character. However, the Electro Traveler is different, as they are not pullable from any banner. Because of this, you need to obtain Constellations with other methods for the Electro Traveler.

The Electro Traveler uses different Constellations based on which element they are currently using. In other words, if you are using the Traveler in their Geo form, then any constellations obtained otherwise will not carry over.

To obtain a Constellation for the Electro Traveler, you need a specific item: the Memory of Violet Flash. You can get six of these items by doing the following:

Level up the Statue of the Seven in Inazuma. You can do this by finding Electroculus’ throughout Inazuma, and then offering them to the Statue. You will get one Memory of Violet Flash at levels 3, 5, 7, and 9.

Complete Chapter II: Act II – Stillness, the Sublimation of Shadow

Complete Chapter II: Act III – Omnipresence Over Mortals

Once you get all six Memory of Violet Flash, you can level up your Electro Traveler’s Constellations to the maximum level.