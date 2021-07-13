How to get all three challenge badges for the Thrillseekers Event in Apex Legends

Every event in Apex Legends usually has some kind of challenge that allows players to earn badges. Usually there are four in total, and they can all be earned from the start of an event. For the Thrillseekers Event, however, there are only three badges, and each one is locked to a specific timeframe.

This is most likely because badges are generally tied to the Prize Tracker, and this event has three separate Prize Trackers, one for each week as well. The badge timeframes coincide with the Prize Tracker timeframes. Here are all of the Thrillseekers Event badges and how to earn them.

All Thrillseekers Event Badges

All three challenges are related to Arenas, as Thrillseekers is an Arenas event.

Thrillseekers Athlete (Week 1 Badge)

Play 20 Arenas games during Week 1 of the Thrillseekers Event

Available from July 13 to July 20.

Thrillseekers Pugilist (Week 2 Badge)

Get 100 Knockdowns Total in Arenas during Week 2 of the Thrillseekers Event

Available from July 20 to July 27.

Thrillseekers Damage Dealer (Week 3 Badge)

Deal 12,000 Damage Total in Arenas during Week 3 of the Thrillseekers Event

Available from July 27 to August 3.

Whether or not there is a prize or fourth badge to gain from collecting all three remains to be seen.